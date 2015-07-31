One Direction Drops a Brand New Single—Listen to "Drag Me Down" Now

Surprise! One Direction dropped a brand new single last night. Current band members Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan took to the their Twitter page to make the announcement in a cute video (below).

HEY GUYS! So, #DragMeDown dropped earlier! Check out what the guys had to say about it.https://t.co/Z2E32BMjn1 — One Direction (@onedirection) July 31, 2015

"Drag Me Down" is the first track off their upcoming album, as well as the first song the band has released since the departure of Zayn Malik. This marks a new era for One Directioners, especially since just this week Malik announced that he signed a recording contract with RCA records.

However, the British boy band doesn't seem to be missing a beat. "Drag Me Down" is bound to be smash hit. But don't take our word for it—listen below!

