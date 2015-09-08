Frida Kahlo's New Exhibit Is the One Art Show Not to Miss During NYFW

Frida Kahlo would be proud. The blockbuster show "Frida Kahlo: Art, Garden, Life" at the New York Botanical Gardens in the Bronx is the first to take a close look at the Mexican artist’s love of beauty and aesthetics in nature. It's something that's easy to see in her artwork, which features loads of plant imagery, and inspiration from her house and garden. For this six-month engagement, the curators collected more than a dozen original Kahlo paintings and works on paper, then also recreated the artist’s stunning garden and studio at her home, La Casa Azul, in Mexico City.

The New York Botanical Garden

RELATED: This Is the N.Y.C. Hotspot to Hit During Fashion Week

Loads of events (not incluing the celeb-studded opening gala) have been planned, especially during September when autumn is in the air. Come for lectures on Kahlo’s life and enduring influence, Mexican-inspired shopping and dining experiences, and hands-on art activities. Travel to Mexico without leaving the Bronx through live music and performance art—all presented with a free Modelo Especial draft cerveza or Jose Cuervo Tradicional margarita.

Should your busy schedule permit, stick around after hours to stroll the gardens during Frida al Fresco evenings on the nights of September 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 25th. The gardens stay open until 11 p.m., and if you're lucky, you'll spy a celebrity or three with flowers in their hair and ribbons flowing from their frocks, just like Frida. (We're sending out a wish that we'll spot Salma Hayek, who famously played the artist in 2002's eponymous film.)

The New York Botanical Garden

PHOTOS: Eat Your Way Through Asia—in Queens, New York