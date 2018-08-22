Omarosa Manigault Newman Knows the Power of Fashion — So What Does Her Style Say? 

You can't say Omarosa Manigault Newman doesn't have flair.

Wearing a one-shoulder, laser-cut floral dress in a can’t-miss-me-shade of yellow, Omarosa perched herself in front of the Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie, who appeared comparatively conservative in a black suit paired with black chunky heels last week.

Her left hand rested on her thigh, allowing her massive engagement ring to catch the gleam of the studio lights. With her legs crossed at the knee— patent Christian Louboutin stilettos glinting across the screen — and a Today Show-branded mug in hand, she appeared ready to spill her tea. But not without a slightly condescending scolding of Guthrie first.

“Savannah, slow down. I’m gonna answer your question," she said. "Don’t worry, I’m here. I’ve got all the time you need. You don’t have to ask 10 questions in one second. It’s okay." In a single breath she reminded us of the reason we know her name in the first place: Omarosa's not afraid of a little confrontation. Or the cameras.

Omarosa has been honing the perfectly polished she-villain persona since her turn on The Apprentice, when she took the mantle of resident bad guy. She appeared on the very first season alongside now-President Donald Trump in 2003, as well as several spin-off iterations of the series.

According to her book, Unhinged, she was hand-selected by the Donald himself from more than 200,000 would-be contestants. So it’s no surprise that she has the same sheen that all of the women Trump hand-selected for his orbit seem to possess.

In a sense, Omarosa is the most formidable opponent for Trump because she is of his world — lacquered and polished on the outside, not unlike Trump Tower. But once you make your way inside — well, you’re left with questions. Is the whole thing a publicity stunt? A carefully calculated marketing ploy? Does it matter? For Trump and Omarosa alike, it's all about bravado, swagger and appearance over substance.

Down to her hair, Omarosa has the glossy image down pat. Like Melania (and first and second wives, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples, respectively), as well as his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, and public-facing staffers/talking heads like Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and formerly Hope Hicks, Omarosa has those shiny, side-parted loose-waves that grace the collarbone.

Her typical style M.O. also isn't far off from her former compatriots. The sheath dresses in various jewel tones — covered up with Chanel-esque tweed blazer coats when the situation calls for them — and the cross pendant she wears daily exude a specific brand of traditional, feminine values.

And this image is not accidental. Omarosa is very aware that clothes always matter. In her new tell-all book, Unhinged, she said as much in reference to Melania.

"I believe Melania uses style to punish her husband," she wrote. "She wore that [“I really don’t care. Do u?”] jacket to hurt Trump, setting off a controversy that he would have to fix, prolonging the conversation about the administration’s insensitivity, ruining the trip itself."

“Today changed everything. This is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump … because he knows that the person who knows everything about him, about his relationship with these women and others people may not know about will come to light.” @OMAROSA on #Hardball. pic.twitter.com/pZCntnxhVl — Hardball (@hardball) August 21, 2018

And like many reality TV alum, she’s well aware of the importance of calculated TV appearance. On every stop of her press tour, Omarosa is the center of attention. She has more flash (with that ring, we mean that literally) and pop than most women in politics; like Trump himself, she came to standout. This is the woman in the pink wedding dress, after all.

So what does the rest of Omarosa’s press tour look say? With her pristine shocks of color — like the emerald green shift she wore on Tuesday evening for Hardball with Chris Matthews — her perfectly lacquered pucker (in fuchsia!), and patent Christian Louboutin stilettos, her image is so shiny and polished you might expect any insults (or accusations of disloyalty by say, Lara Trump) you could hurl her way would simply bounce off on impact, not unlike those dumb crows always attempting to fly through freshly Windex'd windows. Like Sanders or Conway or even Ivanka, she will not backtrack or acknowledge wrong doing, warranted or not. Omarosa and her calf-skin Chanel shoulder bag (not to mention her ever-present smirk) cannot be beaten down.

The bottom line? A little wind won't ruffle her perfectly coiffed curls. The same cannot be said for her foe — the Donald — who is finally getting a taste of his own brash, shady medicine at the hands of his former employee. Hold on to your hair, Mr. President.