Actor Omar Sharif Has Passed Away

Omar Sharif, the actor best known for his roles in Hollywood classics like Lawrence of Arabia, Funny Girl, and Doctor Zhivago, has passed away. He was 83 years old.

Sharif was born in Alexandria, Egypt. After getting his start in films in Egypt, he was cast in Lawrence of Arabia, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor. He went on to win three Golden Globes, two for the same film and another for Doctor Zhivago. Earlier this year, Sharif was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. His publicist confirmed that he died of a heart attack at a hospital in Cairo.

Celebrities took to Twitter to remember the iconic actor. Antonio Banderas, who co-starred in the 1999 film The 13th Warrior with Sharif, posted several emotional messages, calling his friend "one of the best."

My great friend Omar Sharif has passed away. I will always miss him. He was one of the best. D.E.P pic.twitter.com/vzIFxYmujR — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 10, 2015

He was a great storyteller, a loyal friend and a wise spirit. D.E.P. Omar Sharif pic.twitter.com/OCAWSQQSXo — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 10, 2015

I knew Omar Sharif very well & adored him. A dashing, bright, honest, classy, wonderful guy and a great bridge player! I miss you, Omar. — Larry King (@kingsthings) July 10, 2015

Omar Sharif please say hi to my friend Peter O'Toole. Thank you for bestowing your gifts on us. #omarsharif #legend pic.twitter.com/uafhEvnOlN — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) July 10, 2015

RIP Omar Sharif - #LawrenceOfArabia one of the greatest character intros in cinema history — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) July 10, 2015