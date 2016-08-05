Olympic Athlete Fashions and the 5 Style News Moments You Need to Know

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for another edition of InStyle-Five, where InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and correspondent Jen George deliver this week’s must-know fashion news. First up on the list? Our stunning September cover star, Kerry Washington, who weighs in on everything from race to politics and being a working mom in Hollywood to InStyle.
Speaking of the September issue, it’s time for fall fashion, and statement coats are seriously in. Another trend that’s not going anywhere: the '90s choker necklace.
If you’re planning on hitting the beach this weekend, throw some Supergoop in your bag: The SPF-50 product is an editor-tested favorite. You know who else is having a good summer? Christian Siriano, who gorgeously dressed Leslie Jones for the Ghostbusters premiere when she had trouble finding a designer.
Finally, tonight marks the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics. We have our eyes on American Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, who will be competing wearing a hijab, a first for the Games.
RELATED: Katy Perry's Official Music Video for Olympic Anthem "Rise" Is Here—Watch It Now
Watch the full video above and prepare to feel like a total insider, stat.