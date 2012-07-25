Olympics 2012: See the Gymnasts' Team USA Leotards

Image zoom Ezra Shaw/Getty Images (3)

The 2012 Summer Olympics is just about to begin, and we are so excited to see the five female gymnasts on the U.S. Olympic Team compete. While these girls are remarkably strong and determined, we love how they also know how to flaunt their personalities on the gym floor. Case in point: The Olympic Trials earlier this month, where each showed off bright, glittering patriotic leotards. Though they'll be wearing identical uniforms at the London games—go Team USA!—take a moment to see their star quality shine through, leotard-style, in the gallery. Then, tune in to NBC this Friday at 7:30 pm/ET to watch the Opening Ceremony.

