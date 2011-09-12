The Olsens' New Gig, Miss Universe Airs Tonight and More!

1. Mary-Kate and Ashley have been named Creative Directors for Italian sneaker brand, Superga. [Fashionologie]

2. Miss Universe airs tonight, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Can USA's Alyssa Campanella take crown? [EW]

3. Victoria Beckham took baby Harper on a post-show shopping trip to Prada during Fashion Week! [DailyMail]

4. Justin Bieber admits to wearing women's jeans. [CoCoPerez]

5. Beauty means business: Donald Trump is releasing a collection of nail polish called "SpaRitual." [BellaSugar]

6. Congratulations to Princess Beatrice! Prince William's cousin is now a college graduate. [People]