The Olsens To Launch Sunglasses

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the design duo behind trendsetting labels Elizabeth and James and The Row, are lending their cool-factor to another must-have accessory—sunglasses. Next spring they will launch an eyewear collection under their more luxurious brand, The Row, partnering with Linda Farrow Eyewear on four distinct styles. "We tried to find certain pieces that look good on more than one face," Ashley Olsen told WWD. The shades will be priced $325 to $390 and will be available alongside The Row's perfect T-shirts and leggings at Barneys New York and Bergdorf Goodman.