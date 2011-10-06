The Olsens' It Bag, Katy Perry's Second Fragrance and More!

1. Would you buy a $39,000 backpack? It was the first item to sell out from The Row's new accessories line. [DailyMail]

2. Katy Perry is launching a second scent, a companion to her Purr fragrance. [WWD]

3. Watch this clip of Sofia Vergara speaking Spanish with Elmo on Sesame Street! [JustJared]

4. Diane Keaton is the new face of the Chico's holiday collection. [People]

5. Who is the woman behind the dark glasses? Lifetime is developing a Lady Gaga biopic. [EW]

6. Check out the adorable party dresses in Alice + Olivia's fall video. [Racked]