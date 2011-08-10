The Olsens' Cute Contest Video, Olivia Wilde and Emma Stone for Revlon and More!

Courtesy of Style Mint; WireImage (3); Zuma Press; Courtesy of Naheen Kahn
1. Mary-Kate and Ashley splash around in a kiddie pool to promote their new Stylemint contest! [FabSugar]
2. Olivia Wilde and Emma Stone are the newest brand ambassadors for Revlon. [PeopleStyleWatch]
4. Christina Aguilera, Blake Lively and Mariska Hargitay are among the small screen's highest paid stars. [JustJared]
3. Model and mom Miranda Kerr takes on yet another role: guest editor! [Modelinia]
5. Naeem Khan is launching an exclusive line of faux fur this fall on HSN. [WWD]
6. Andy Hilfiger and Steven Tyler have teamed up for a rock 'n' roll inspired collection, Andrew Charles. [Style]