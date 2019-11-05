The Olsen Twins Made a Rare Joint Appearance

It's not often that there's an Olsen twin sighting and it's even more special when Mary-Kate and Ashley are spotted together. That's exactly what happened at a special event at the Kohl’s Innovation Center celebrating the launch of Elizabeth and James at the big-box retailer. The Olsens, who founded the line back in 2007, spoke with Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass and even wore two as-yet-unreleased looks from the collaboration.

"The start of a beautiful friendship Elizabeth and James x Kohl's launches November 7th!" the Elizabeth and James Instagram account captioned a photo from the talk.

RELATED: Mary-Kate Olsen’s Outfit Looks Simple — Until You See Her Boots

Kohl's announced that Elizabeth and James would be arriving in its stores back in April and fans are already excited about the prospect of finding the Olsens' designs at an affordable price and at a retailer that has locations all over the country. Kohl's hasn't released a full lineup of what will be on offer, but People notes that the store has previewed a few tops, bags, and knitwear, so shoppers should prepare for a full lineup of goods from the beloved brand. For devotees of Elizabeth and James, Ashley says that the partnership with Kohl's will allow for even more to love.

RELATED: 10 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid Proved They Were Slowly Morphing Into '90s Mary-Kate and Ashley

"Our vision for Elizabeth and James is to deliver a lifestyle brand that offers women access to premium fashion at an affordable price without sacrificing quality and fit," Mary-Kate said in a statement released in April. "Kohl's is the right partner to take our brand into a new era, while staying true to the high-quality, fashion-forward designs that our loyal brand enthusiasts expect from us. Leveraging Kohl's extensive store network and digital platform will also allow us to reach a much larger audience than we have in the past and for this we are particularly excited."

"Mary-Kate and I are excited to work with them building out additional lifestyle categories and curating spaces that will bring a new shopping experience to our customer," Ashley said.