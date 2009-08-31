The Olsen Twins Channel Madonna

The Olsen twins must have been inspired the statement-making Louis Vuitton rabbit ears Madonna wore to the MET gala earlier this year. The designer duo sported Maison Michel lace bunny ears at the Opening Ceremony Japan party yesterday; Ashley in the Mickey Mouse Ears and Mary-Kate in the Rabbit Ears. They offset their silly headbands with sophisticated black dresses and chic Prada accessories. While we aren't certain rabbit ears work for everyone, we are always a fan of having fun with fashion.