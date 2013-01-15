Olivia Wilde's Engagement Ring: See It Here!

After People reported this weekend that actress Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend, SNL funnyman Jason Sudeikis, were officially engaged, Wilde has stepped out and flashed her new bauble! The center stone, a large, reportedly antique diamond, appears to be an elevated, brilliant-cut stone. The couple have been dating since November 2011. “Thanks for all the sweet congratulatory love, friends,” Wilde Tweeted of her new betrothal. “And may I compliment your savvy use of that nifty engagement ring emoticon.” We compliment her on her savvy use of the real deal!

