Olivia Wilde's Engagement Ring: A Big Photo for a Big Rock

Saturday Night Live funnyman Jason Sudeikis popped the question to Olivia Wilde in January, and the bride-to-be made her first public appearance since the engagement at yesterday's Revlon Luxurious ColorSilk Buttercream launch party in New York City. The actress had her antique diamond engagement ring on full display, which you can see in extra-large zoom above. Now that you see it close-up, what do you think?

Plus, see more celebrity engagement rings!

MORE:• All Celebrity Wedding News• The Giant Rock on Nashville• Celebrity-Inspired Rings