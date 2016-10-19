Olivia Wilde Glows During Solo Outing in N.Y.C. Just Days After Giving Birth

Olivia Wilde has that new mama glow.

The actress was spotted out and about in her Brooklyn, New York, neighborhood earlier today—just a week after giving birth to her and fiancé Jason Sudeikis's daughter Daisy Josephine—and she looked simply radiant. The mother of two ran errands and grabbed coffee in an oversize white collared shirt that she styled with distressed and cuffed boyfriend jeans along with her favorite white Converse sneakers. Wilde completed her casual outfit with a black leather crossbody bag, delicate gold bar necklace, and large tortoiseshell sunnies. She wore her long locks down in natural waves and showed off her flawless skin by wearing minimal makeup.

But this isn't the star's first outing since welcoming her little girl, who the brunette beauty shared another adorable photo of today. She and Sudeikis stepped out on Monday to have breakfast near their home, and the 32-year-old wore a cozy cardigan, black skinny jeans, and matching sneakers for the occasion.

RELATED: Olivia Wilde Cuddles Baby Daisy in a Heart-Melting New Photo

VIDEO: Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's Cutest Couple Moments

We think Wilde is simply gorgeous.