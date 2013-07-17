Olivia Wilde Was An Abercrombie Model, Jesse and the Rippers Return, and More

1. Did you know Olivia Wilde, Channing Tatum, and Jennifer Lawrence were Abercrombie models? [People StyleWatch]

2. Have mercy! Jesse and the Rippers will perform on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon this Friday. [People]

3. MTV revealed the 2013 VMA nominees through Instagram and Vine. [Mashable]

4. The hit improv-comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway? returned on The CW with the original cast. [EW Popwatch]

5. Former Essence Editor Corynne Corbett is launching a beauty business camp. Sign us up! [Fashionista]

6. AnnaSophia Robb is a Bongo girl! Get the first look at the new campaign. [Us]