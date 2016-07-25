Olivia Wilde Is a Ray of Sunshine as She Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Vintage Dress
Who says dressing for your baby bump has to feel like rocket science? Not Olivia Wilde, who over the weekend managed to score the perfect maternity dress from yesteryear.
The 32-year-old pregnant star, who has an adorable 2-year-old son, Otis, with beau Jason Sudeikis, spent her weekend sifting through the racks of New York’s Brooklyn Flea Market and found a bright yellow lace frock that’s the ideal choice for an expecting mom’s sunny day out. “What to do when you look like Homer Simpson ate Little Miss Sunshine? Chill the f out,” Wilde jokingly wrote as the caption to her full-length selfie.
She moved on to explain where she found the coveted item and why its lived-in stretch is simply perfect. Wilde has recently taken to the social media platform to update us on her pregnancy’s progression, which seems to be going along dandily.
We can't wait to see more.