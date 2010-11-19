Olivia Wilde in Tron Legacy for Opening Ceremony

Sexy Tron Legacy star Olivia Wilde showed her support for the movie and the fashion-forward line for Opening Ceremony it inspired at the US Weekly Stars Who Care party last night. Olivia, one of the night’s honorees for her work with school children in Haiti, gave us the details: “[The line] mimics the design of our costumes and the world in general inside the computer. And they did amazing dresses, so I’m really excited about it!” When asked if it was all in her closet right now, she laughed, “Soon to be! Soon to be!” and said she has her eye on this orange coat. TRON: Legacy opens December 17.

—Reporting by Andrea Simpson