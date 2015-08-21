Olivia Wilde's Oversized Hat Tops Off Her Perfect Jet-Setting Ensemble

Earlier this month Kendall Jenner taught us how to style a plain white T-shirt (below) and it appears that all of Los Angeles has taken note. Yesterday, Olivia Wilde stepped into LAX wearing a scoop-necked shirt with nearly the same accessories of Jenner’s choice (above). Sure, the ensembles are strikingly similar, but Wilde naturally added her own Southern California flair with one standout piecen: a wide-brimmed floppy hat. The actress’s tucked in shirt was matched by smartly cuffed boyfriend jeans, maroon boots, classic aviator sunglasses, a brown leather tote and an oversized graphic grey blanket that we’re sure she planned to later cozy up under. Her loosely tied braid also complemented the star’s on-the-go look, which, as we’ve learned, is one worth repeating.

The model once more stepped out looking flawless in what has rapidly become her signature uniform: a no-frills T-shirt, jeans, and standout aviators. Keith Johnson/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

