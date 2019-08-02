Olivia Wilde Was Helped By Strangers When Her Child Had a “Level 10” Meltdown

The kindness of strangers can be an ultimate game-changer — just ask Olivia Wilde.

The actor took to Twitter on August 1 to describe a recent incident where two strangers stepped in to help on a no good, very bad day. “My kid was having a level 10, defcon 1, couldn’t-control-his-body meltdown at a restaurant,” Wilde tweeted, referring to her 5-year-old son Otis. “It happens. Poor guy was hungry as hell and overwhelmed. I was holding four bags and my 2 yr old. It was chaos.”

RELATED: Jason Sudeikis Called Out Olivia Wilde for "Traumatizing" Their 4-Year-Old at Disneyland

She went on to explain that the restaurant was packed and her family was “very much on display,” leaving her to feel like she was “crumbling inside.” Luckily, that’s when a young man and woman approached the actor and asked if they could help her.

“I swallowed my pride and said yes, please, and they walked with us, placed my stuff into my trunk, and even put my daughter in her car seat, while I tried to soothe my son,” Wilde recounted. “I thanked them and they said, ‘Hey no problem. We all have days like this.’”

RELATED: The Life Lesson Olivia Wilde Wants to Make Sure Her Two Toddlers Understand, ASAP

It all might sound simple, but the gesture will likely stay with Wilde for a long time. “I’m so moved by this simple act of kindness,” she concluded. “Their generosity profoundly effected my (and my kids’) reality that day. I can’t wait to do this for someone else. Humans are good. We can’t forget that. ”

Couple days ago my kid was having a level 10, defcon 1, couldn’t-control-his-body meltdown at a restaurant. It happens. Poor guy was hungry as hell and overwhelmed. I was holding four bags and my 2 yr old. It was chaos. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 1, 2019

The place was packed and we were very much on display. I was in way over my head. I stayed calm but I was kind of crumbling inside. In the midst of the madness, 2 strangers, a young man and woman, approached and asked if they could help. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 1, 2019

I swallowed my pride and said yes, please, and they walked with us, placed my stuff into my trunk, and even put my daughter in her car seat, while I tried to soothe my son. I thanked them and they said, “hey no problem. We all have days like this.” — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 1, 2019

I’m so moved by this simple act of kindness. Their generosity profoundly effected my (and my kids’) reality that day. I can’t wait to do this for someone else. Humans are good. We can’t forget that. ❤️ — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 1, 2019

Wilde, who has two children with Jason Sudeikis, has previously been open about all sorts of parenting struggles, ranging from those inevitable tough days to the nitty-gritty details of postpartum life.

RELATED: Olivia Wilde's 4-Year-Old Son Is Already Following in Her Footsteps

“I believe in a world where mothers are not expected to shed any physical evidence of their child-bearing experience,” Wilde told Shape in 2017 while recounting the intimate ways in which pregnancy and birth changes one's body. “In that same world, I believe there is space for exercise to be as much a gift to your brain as it is to your body. I don’t want to waste my time striving for some subjective definition of perfection. I’d rather rebuild my strength while dancing my ass off ... literally.”

In another interview with E! News, Wilde explained that hearing other parents’ stories of challenges helps her feel less alone — and so she likes to return the favor whenever she can. “I think that I find great comfort in sharing stories with other parents,” the actor explained. “When you realize that Serena Williams is having just as hard of a time traveling with her toddler as I am, that makes me feel better. When I read that, I think, 'Well, maybe it's helpful if I share a story of having a really hard day with my kids.’”