Olivia Wilde Shares a Too-Cute Family #TBT of Baby Otis and Jason Sudeikis

Talk about a sweet family #TBT! Olivia Wilde shared an adorable selfie taken by Jason Sudeikis from this past winter and it's just too cute. In the laid-back photo, Wilde snuggles up to her son Otis (now 14 months old), who's dressed in a fluffy bear onesie, while Sudeikis smiles and snaps the 'gram.

"#TBT to Otis developing his hatred for tiny bear suits. #futuretherapymaterial," Wilde captioned the photo (below)

#tbt to Otis developing his hatred for tiny bear suits. #futuretherapymaterial #winter2014 📷 by Dad A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jul 16, 2015 at 12:19pm PDT

Wilde hasn't been shy about sharing photos of her son on Instagram. Recently, she posted a snap of the two of them playing in the water fountains at one of the art installations at the Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City. Here's to more sweet shots of the Wilde-Sudeikis clan in the future.

