Olivia Wilde Sports Workout-Ready Gear on the N.Y.C. Subway 

Olivia Wilde is intent on proving that we really can make Earth a better place.

Making her way to Brooklyn, N.Y., this week, the actress declined the often frequented high-emission black car and instead did what any New Yorker would do: hopped on the subway. Wilde, who was perhaps gearing up to attend a SoulCycle class while wearing one of the studio's signature hoodies, sported a workout-ready look and still managed to look effortlessly put together. She traveled light with an easy-to-carry tote and her iPhone, and accessorized with gold-trimmed aviators.

Wilde is known for her interest in living a healthier, eco-friendly life. The budding entrepreneur is a partner for Conscious Commerce, an organization that collaborate with fashion brands—most recently H&M—that invest in sustainable production methods. Here's hoping we'll spot Wilde swiping her MTA card through the turnstile next time we're commuting to work.

