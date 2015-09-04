Olivia Wilde Shares Cute Photo of Son Otis Watching Jason Sudeikis on TV

Olivia Wilde hasn't been shy about posting photos of her son, Otis, and the world is a better place for it. Proving once again that she's raising the coolest kid ever, Wilde recently shared a photo of Otis backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 'gram shows the little guy dressed in camo shorts watching a TV in the dressing room, captivated by Fallon's interview with dad Jason Sudeikis about his upcoming movie, Sleeping with Other People. Look how big he's getting!

Cheering Dad on in the dressing room at @fallontonight for his awesome new movie Sleeping With Other People which is very very funny and everyone should go see it Sep 11th!! A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Sep 3, 2015 at 3:02pm PDT

Wilde captioned the photo with: "Otis Cheering Dad on in the dressing room at @fallontonight for his awesome new movie Sleeping with Other People which is very very funny and everyone should go see it Sep 11th!!"

During his late-night talk show appearance, Sudeikis played a funny drinking game with Fallon but also shared an adorable video of little Otis playing basketball. And judging from the tyke's dunking skills, he may have future in professional sports! Watch it here:

And just because we can't get enough of this awesome family, here's another one of Wilde's photos of the three of them from 2014.

#tbt to Otis developing his hatred for tiny bear suits. #futuretherapymaterial #winter2014 📷 by Dad A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jul 16, 2015 at 12:19pm PDT

