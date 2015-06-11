Olivia Wilde and Son Otis Are All Smiles in Their Latest 'Gram

It's official: Olivia Wilde and her son Otis may be the cutest mother-son duo ever. The actress, who hasn't been shy about posting photos of her sweet baby boy in the past, shared a new pic of herself with the 1-year-old on Wednesday, and it might just be the best one yet.

In the 'gram, Wilde and Otis pose happily while enjoying one of the art intallations at the Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City. She captioned the smile-inducing snap (below) with a few emojis as well as the hasthags, #BrooklynBridgePark, #PleaseTouchTheArt, and #TheStrokes.

☀️💦👍😎 #BrooklynBridgePark #PleaseTouchTheArt #TheStrokes A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jun 10, 2015 at 5:29pm PDT

And it looks like Otis has inherited mom and dad Jason Sudeikis's affinity for looking effortlessly cool—he's wearing a Strokes tee. Here's to hoping we see many more snaps of the tiny tot in the future.

