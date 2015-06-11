Olivia Wilde and Son Otis Are All Smiles in Their Latest 'Gram

Instagram/oliviawilde
Rita Kokshanian
Jun 11, 2015 @ 2:45 pm

It's official: Olivia Wilde and her son Otis may be the cutest mother-son duo ever. The actress, who hasn't been shy about posting photos of her sweet baby boy in the past, shared a new pic of herself with the 1-year-old on Wednesday, and it might just be the best one yet. 

In the 'gram, Wilde and Otis pose happily while enjoying one of the art intallations at the Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City. She captioned the smile-inducing snap (below) with a few emojis as well as the hasthags, #BrooklynBridgePark, #PleaseTouchTheArt, and #TheStrokes. 

☀️💦👍😎 #BrooklynBridgePark #PleaseTouchTheArt #TheStrokes

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

And it looks like Otis has inherited mom and dad Jason Sudeikis's affinity for looking effortlessly cool—he's wearing a Strokes tee. Here's to hoping we see many more snaps of the tiny tot in the future.

RELATED: Olivia Wilde Shares a Must-See Snap of Her Adorable New Baby, Otis

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!