Olivia Wilde’s Cinched Ponytail: All the Details!

On the European premiere tour of her movie Cowboys and Aliens, Olivia Wilde debuted a killer new style: the cinched ponytail. Her hair pro, David Babaii credits Couture Colour Pequi Oil Treatment ($32 at CoutureColour.com) with her super smooth tresses. After blow drying her hair stick straight with a round brush, he secured it in a high ponytail. To highlight Wilde's waist grazing length Babaii placed an elastic every 2 inches down the ponytail, pulling out a little hair in between each section to add body. We love this current twist on the classic pony—it's versatile enough to take from a casual day out to a glamorous nighttime event. Not to mention an ideal way to fight frizz during the heated haze of late summer.