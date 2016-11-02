This Is How to Cop Olivia Wilde's Edgy Cool Mom Style Weeks After Giving Birth

Olivia Wilde is no regular mom.

Less than three weeks after giving birth to her second child with Jason Sudeikis, a baby girl named Daisy Josephine, the 32-year-old mom-of-two is making A-list appearances in New York like it’s nobody’s business. On Tuesday, the actress headed to a fashionable cocktail event and proved that there are no rules when it comes to dressing for the post-baby era.

Wilde arrived in a casual getup that consisted of black skinny J Brand jeans ($220; netaporter.com), a tucked-in white top, and a floor-length, black lace cover-up with a witchy twist. She paired the items with chunky leather platform boots and rocked an equally dark, all-black manicure. Her standout item? A cropped black leather moto jacket that demonstrates just how quickly Wilde is back to putting the pedal to the medal in the fashion department.

Tiffany Sage/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

To take on Wilde's look, start with a classic moto jacket, like this one from Topshop.

Courtesy

$320; Topshop.com.

In October, Wilde lent her casual cool to the streets of Manhattan, where she stepped out in blue jeans and a loose-fitting white shirt with sneakers days after saying hello to her newborn cutie.

That’s how you make motherhood style trés cool.