Olivia Wilde's Son Otis Is the Cutest Basketball Fan

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are two of the world's biggest Knicks fans.

The power couple have loved the sports team since they started dating and have carried that appreciation into their longtime engagement and even transfer it to their children. On Sunday, Wilde posted a photo of their adorable son, Otis, in the jersey of the N.Y.C. basketball squad, showing that their Knicks love is a family affair.

"Official review of Sunday Funday so far #knickstape," is how the 1984 actress captioned the cute picture.

And though we haven't witnessed Otis out to take in a Knicks game himself thus far, his parents have quite the history of sitting courtside for the team's games all over the country.

Whether it's date night or even just a solo trip to the arena, Wilde is down for a live game.

She has even cheered the Knicks on while pregnant with Otis and has shown off her engagement ring to Tom Hanks courtside following her engagement to Sudeikis.

Otis was clearly destined to be a Knicks fan. So we cannot wait to see how he and little sister Daisy show their love once basketball season comes back around this fall.