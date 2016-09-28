Olivia Wilde Gives Her Maternity Style a Name: "Old-Timey Circus Tent"
Olivia Wilde has taken the maternity style game to new heights by dazzling in bold red Valentino maxidresses and equally stunning long-sleeve floral numbers. But when it's time to dress her bump while away from red carpets and off-duty, the actress keeps it real.
On Tuesday, Wilde took to Instagram to prove that she doesn't take dressing while expecting her soon-to-arrive second child too seriously. Last week, she hit the streets of Manhattan in a flowing black and white striped Hatch dress (a favorite of mom-to-be stars like Kerry Washington) and styled it with classic white Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. And while in our eyes her ensemble was nothing but stylish, the beauty had a slightly different opinion.
She shared an image of her look to Instagram and broke down the outfit with a succinct description in the caption. "When you're officially embracing the 'old timey circus tent' section of your closet. #bumpin," she wrote, referring to the way the fabric hugged her growing bump.
While the expectant mother is indeed "bumpin,'" there's nothing circus-like about the A+ look!