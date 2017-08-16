Olivia Wilde, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Moore Take to the Streets to Protest Trump

In light of President Donald Trump's Tuesday comments that there was "blame on both sides" for violence in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend, people—including a number of famous faces—gathered in New York City in protest.
On Tuesday night, Olivia Wilde, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Moore took part in a rally around Trump Tower to voice their opposition to Trump equating torch-wielding white nationalist neo-Nazis with the protesters who condemned their bigotry. The event also served as a tribute to Heather Heyer, a paralegal killed over the weekend in Charlottesville.
Moore invited the audience of his Broadway play The Terms of My Surrender to follow him after the show and protest, telling them "it's a little field trip," according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Moore then joined Ruffalo, Wilde, Tom Sturridge, and Zoe Kazan at the protest.
"We're here today to commemorate a life of an American that was killed by a Nazi on American soil," Ruffalo told the crowd.
"Let's say her name so Donald Trump can hear what's happened here—he's allowed these people, he's allowed fascism, he's allowed the KKK, he's allowed Nazis to show their ugly face, and we're here to remind him there's a cost for that. Americans have died because of that. Say her name: Heather Heyer!"
Ruffalo also shared a video of himself with Moore at the rally to Instagram: