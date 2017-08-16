Olivia Wilde, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Moore Take to the Streets to Protest Trump

In light of President Donald Trump's Tuesday comments that there was "blame on both sides" for violence in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend, people—including a number of famous faces—gathered in New York City in protest.

On Tuesday night, Olivia Wilde, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Moore took part in a rally around Trump Tower to voice their opposition to Trump equating torch-wielding white nationalist neo-Nazis with the protesters who condemned their bigotry. The event also served as a tribute to Heather Heyer, a paralegal killed over the weekend in Charlottesville.

Moore invited the audience of his Broadway play The Terms of My Surrender to follow him after the show and protest, telling them "it's a little field trip," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Moore then joined Ruffalo, Wilde, Tom Sturridge, and Zoe Kazan at the protest.

"We're here today to commemorate a life of an American that was killed by a Nazi on American soil," Ruffalo told the crowd.

"Let's say her name so Donald Trump can hear what's happened here—he's allowed these people, he's allowed fascism, he's allowed the KKK, he's allowed Nazis to show their ugly face, and we're here to remind him there's a cost for that. Americans have died because of that. Say her name: Heather Heyer!"

Ruffalo also shared a video of himself with Moore at the rally to Instagram:

Do you solemnly swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth? So help you, God. I do. Please be seated. When I was appointed FBI director in 2013, I understood that I served at the pleasure of the president. And although the law required no reason at all to fire an FBI director, the administration then chose To defame me, and more importantly, the FBI, by saying that the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly led, that the workforce had lost confidence in its leader. Those were lies, plain and simple. And I am so sorry that the FBI workforce had to hear them. And I am so sorry that the American people were told them. I don't think it's for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning but that's a conclusion I'm sure the special council will work towards to try and understand what the intention was there and whether that's an offense. I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting and so I thought it really important to document. You seen the picture of me walking across the blue room and what the president whispered in my ear was, "I really look forward to working with you." After those encounters And that was just a few days before you were fired? Yeah, that was on the Sunday after the inauguration. The next Friday I have dinner and the president begins by wanting to talk about my job. And so I'm sitting there thinking, wait a minute, three times we've already, you've already asked me to stay or talked about me staying. My common sense, again I could be wrong, but my common sense told me what's going on here is He's looking to get something in exchange for granting my request to stay in the job. My impression was something big is about to happen, I need to remember every single word that is spoken. And again, I could be wrong. I'm 56 years old, I've seen a few things. My sense was the Attorney General knew He shouldn't be leaving, which is why he was lingering, and I don't know Mr. Kushner well, but I think he picked up on the same thing. And so I knew something was about to happen that I needed to pay very close attention to. Said look, I've seen the tweet about tapes, lordy I hope their tapes. President tweeted on Friday after I got fired, that I better hope there's not tapes. I woke up in the middle of the night, on Monday night, cuz it didn't dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation, there might be a tape. And my judgement was I needed to get that out into the public square, and so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter. Didn't do it myself for a variety of reasons but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel. And so, I asked a close friend of mine to do it. And then you made a comment earlier about the Attorney General, previous Attorney General, asking you about the investigation on the Clinton emails. Saying that you'd been asked not to call it an investigation anymore, but to call it a matter. And you had said that confused you. Can you give us additional details on that? Well it concerned me because we were at the point where we had refused to confirm the existence, as we typically do, of an investigation for months. And it was getting to a place where that looked silly because the campaigns were talking about interacting with the FBI in the course of our work. The Clinton campaign at the time was using all kinds of euphemisms. Security review, matters, things like that for what was going on. We were getting to a place where the attorney general and I were both going to have to testify and talk in public about it. And I wanted to know was she going to authorize us to confirm an investigation. And she said yes but don't call it that, call it a matter. And I said why would I do that. And she said, just call it a matter. And so that concerned me, because that language tracked the way the campaign was talking about the FBI's work, and that's concerning. All I can do is hope. The President surely knows whether he taped me, and if he did my feelings aren't hurt. Release all the tapes. I'm good with it. Gotcha, gotcha.

