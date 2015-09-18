Olivia Wilde Sends Jason Sudeikis the Sweetest Birthday Message Ever

It's Jason Sudeikis's 40th birthday, and Olivia Wilde wants the world to know how grateful she is to have him in her life.

Earlier today, the former House actress took to Instagram to share a very special picture with her followers. In the black-and-white image Sudeikis shyly looks at Wilde as she plants a huge kiss on his cheek. And what's even more adorable is the message that accompanied the cute photo (below). "Happy Birthday to the loveliest man I've ever known," Wilde wrote in the caption. She went on to express her feelings towards her partner: "40 years of you has made the world a better, funnier place."

Happy Birthday to the loveliest man I've ever known. 40 years of you has made the world a better, funnier place. ❤️🎈❤️ A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Sep 18, 2015 at 5:31am PDT

The two lovebirds began dating towards the end of 2011 and their engagement was confirmed early in 2013. Together they share one son, Otis Alexander Sudeikis. We can't wait to see the beautiful couple take the walk down the aisle.

