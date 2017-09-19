Grab Your Tissues: Olivia Wilde's Birthday Messages to Jason Sudeikis Are Too Sweet

Olivia Wilde might have been more excited for husband, Jason Sudeikis's, birthday than the actor himself.

On Monday morning, the actress took to Instagram to celebrate Sudeikis's 42-years on earth with a series of posts. She started things off with an adorable picture of the SNL star and their daughter, Daisy, playing with blocks.

"I have approximately one billion pictures of this guy, my partner in life-crime, who was born on this day in 1975, but this one represents his latest chapter, the one in which he became a dad to a little woman, who will grow up thinking all men can dance, sink a jump shot, and tell great jokes," she wrote. "Oh well. Happpppppy Birthdayyyyyyyyy, Jason. I love you."

Ten minutes later, Wilde couldn't help but praise her hubby again. This time around, she shouted out the actor's good looks. "The dimples that (totally could have) launched a thousand ships," read the picture's inscription.

Next up was an image of the couple kissing at one of their most favorite spots: the basketball court's sideline. The 1984 star wrote, "Last post before this guy's birthday is officially over in the East Coast and/or instagram shuts me down for copious displays of affection. Whatever, I crush hard. Find someone who makes you swoon."

We're not sure what Sudeikis did on his birthday, as basketball season doesn't kick off for another month, but whatever he did was filled with lots of love!