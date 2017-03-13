Olivia Wilde Proclaims Herself the "Happiest Old Lady" and It's Too Cute

Let's just say Olivia Wilde won't be feeling the mid-30s blues anytime soon.

The House alum, who rang in her 33rd birthday on Friday, was feeling all the love as she celebrated with family and friends over the weekend. While the festivities were over all too quickly, the mom of two admitted to "milking it" as she took to social media on Sunday to share a cheeky tweet and photos from her special day.

"33, you're alright," the star wrote alongside an emoji of a smiley face and a heart as she shared a sweet photo of herself looking happier than ever as a man—who appears to be husband Jason Sudeikis—cradles her in his arms. Aw!

33, you're alright. 😌❤ A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

The actress also posted an image of balloon-decked New York City bar Baby Grand—known for its hopping karaoke scene—and judging from Wilde's use of a heart and a talking head emoji, it looks like she found time to exercise her pipes during the evening.

🗣❤ A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:25am PST

To prove that she wasn't taking the age thing too seriously, the Vinyl star then put her new lob in a Cindy Lou-esque ponytail for a photo of herself blowing out candles on two cakes with her initials on them. "Happiest old lady on the block. #mo," she wrote in the caption, referring to her upside down initials.

Happiest old lady on the block. #mo A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Mar 12, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

RELATED: Olivia Wilde Gets Real About Working Out Post-Baby in Sweaty Gym Selfie

After the party was over, Wilde continued to "milk" the birthday thing (we don't blame her!) with a silly tweet on Sunday thanking her fans for their messages.

"Thank you for the birthday love! (Yup still milking it.) I'm not worthy! But I'll take it and run," she wrote.

Thank you for the birthday love! (Yup still milking it.) I'm not worthy! But I'll take it and run. 💋💋💋 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) March 12, 2017

Looks like one of the star's best birthdays yet.