Olivia Wilde's 3-Year-Old Son Has Important Advice for Us All

Isabel Jones
Jun 06, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Olivia Wilde’s Instagram feed is our happy place—her captions are always clever, her photos soothing, and her throwbacks consistently adorable. Where does the actress find the inspiration behind her well-curated account? Her adorable “guru,” of course.

“My guru,” Wilde captioned an image of her mini-me son Otis Sudeikis wearing a navy message tee reading “trust the universe" ($34; spiritualgangster.com). 

My guru.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

This is far from the first time Olivia and Jason’s 3-year-old has made a cameo on Wilde’s account. In fact, he’s quite the staple.

Perfect day.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

To the 🌛 and back.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Otis and Olivia look SOOO much alike! 

Happy 3rd birthday, magic boy. I love you even more than you love chocolate ice cream. ❤🎂🎂🎂❤

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

#tbt when Otis fit in my leather jacket. #justkids

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Lil’ sis’ Daisy (8 months) isn’t exactly camera shy either…

(LOL at the caption!)

Tiny Handmaid. 😂 ❤ @reedmorano @elisabethmossofficial

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

She looks a little like Princess Charlotte, no?
 

🐣😌🐣

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

My wonder woman. #whyimarch

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

TOO MUCH CUTE.

RELATED: Olivia Wilde’s Daughter Is Getting So Big—See Their Adorable Family Photo

Otis’s sartorial advice is pretty on-point—can he be our guru, too?

