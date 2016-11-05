Olivia Wilde Shows Off Her Post-Baby Bod in $42 Tee and Cool Leather Jacket

Olivia Wilde is one of the hippest mamas around.

It's only been three weeks since the actress gave birth to her second child with Jason Sudeikis, a baby girl named Daisy Josephine, but that hasn't slowed down her too cool style one bit.

The mother of two stepped out in her Brooklyn neighborhood on Thursday rocking a decidedly edgy look, and we want to copy it from head-to-toe ASAP. For the outing, the Meadowland star showed off her witty side in a black Sub_Urban Riot muscle tank featuring an astronaut graphic on the front and the words "I need more space." The 32-year-old styled the witty tee with an edgy black leather jacket and matching curve-hugging skinny jeans. A pair of black-and-white Vans sneakers, dark sunnies, and a simple tote bag completed her outfit. Wilde styled her locks in a loose topknot and swiped a layer of black nail polish on her fingers.

RELATED: This Is How to Cop Olivia Wilde's Edgy Cool Mom Style Weeks After Giving Birth

Want to duplicate her outfit? You can start by picking up Wilde's exact top for ($42; suburbanriot.com) and comfy kicks ($65; vans.com)

VIDEO: Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's Cutest Couple Moments

We could use a little more space too, Olivia.