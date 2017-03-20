Olivia Wilde Takes on Domestic Abuse in Latest Role with Powerful Photo

Technically, Olivia Wilde just wrapped on her latest project, but her work bringing awareness to issues of domestic violence is far from over.

The actress took to Instagram Sunday with a heartfelt message alongside a glimpse of her character in A Vigilante, a forthcoming drama about victims of domestic violence. According to Deadline, Wilde plays The Woman, a secretive figure who helps victims seeks revenge on their domestic abusers. And based on the photo she shared, it's an intense (and painful) job.

"Bittersweet but... That's a wrap on @sarahdaggar's #aVigilante. Time to shake this fierce woman off, though I hope I soaked up some of her badassery," Wilde, 33, wrote alongside a photo of her character's beat-up face.

Luckily for Wilde, her wounds are only makeup. She knows many are far less fortunate.

"This is a movie about strength (those scars are all from kicking serious ass), sacrifice, and love (the real kind). I'd like to thank the survivors of domestic violence who shared their stories with me, and helped me to understand what it means to be brave," she went on to write. "And to the best film crew on Earth, you know how much I love you. I'm going to go cry now."