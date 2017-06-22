Olivia Wilde’s Daughter Daisy Is Her Identical Twin in This Smiley Selfie

Olivia Bahou
Jun 22, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Olivia Wilde first introduced us to her adorable daughter Daisy Josephine back in October, sharing a sweet photo of the infant snoozing on a lamb pillow, and now the 8-month-old is a lot bigger and the total clone of her famous mom.

RELATED: Who's Due Next? Every Celeb Who Is Baby Bumpin' RN

Wilde, who is starring in the adaptation of 1984 on Broadway, took to Instagram to share how excited she was for opening night, and little Daisy couldn’t look more thrilled for her mom. The toddler showed off her adorable front teeth that are just starting to grow in as she cinched up her nose in a wide smile. For her part, mom looked just as adorable, showing off her excitement with a matching grin.

“How Daisy and I feel about #1984onBroadway officially opening TONIGHT! Aaahhhh!!!!!” Wilde wrote alongside the adorable photo.

How Daisy and I feel about #1984onBroadway officially opening TONIGHT! Aaahhhhh!!!!! 🙂🙃🙂

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

While this might be the cutest shot we’ve seen of Daisy, this isn’t the first time she’s guest-starred on her mom’s Instagram account. Keep scrolling for even more adorable family pictures.

🐣😌🐣

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

’Cause she's a woman Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, That’s her. #internationalwomensday 🌼

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Sibling bonding.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

#❤ #giantbabyhand 😂

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

My wonder woman. #whyimarch

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

RELATED: Olivia Wilde's Little "Guru" Has Important Life Advice for Us All

Wilde has a mini-me on her hands!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!