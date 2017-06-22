Olivia Wilde’s Daughter Daisy Is Her Identical Twin in This Smiley Selfie

Olivia Wilde first introduced us to her adorable daughter Daisy Josephine back in October, sharing a sweet photo of the infant snoozing on a lamb pillow, and now the 8-month-old is a lot bigger and the total clone of her famous mom.
Wilde, who is starring in the adaptation of 1984 on Broadway, took to Instagram to share how excited she was for opening night, and little Daisy couldn’t look more thrilled for her mom. The toddler showed off her adorable front teeth that are just starting to grow in as she cinched up her nose in a wide smile. For her part, mom looked just as adorable, showing off her excitement with a matching grin.
“How Daisy and I feel about #1984onBroadway officially opening TONIGHT! Aaahhhh!!!!!” Wilde wrote alongside the adorable photo.
While this might be the cutest shot we’ve seen of Daisy, this isn’t the first time she’s guest-starred on her mom’s Instagram account. Keep scrolling for even more adorable family pictures.
Confession: I am not a good enough multitasker to spend hours a day sourcing locally grown veggies and proteins to carefully craft seasonal, developmentally appropriate baby cuisine for my daughter. BUT, I am savvy enough to find the best shortcut. @nourishbaby_ , you guys are my saviors. Second confession: I steal every other bite. It's too yummy. (She ate a friggin egg crepe with salmon and veggie cream cheese for breakfast. I had coffee with a side of heartburn. 🤷🏻♀️)
Wilde has a mini-me on her hands!