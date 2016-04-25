Olivia Wilde Puts Her Barely-There Baby Bump on Full Display in Simple Black Bikini

Olivia Wilde has that pregnancy glow. The mom-to-be, who announced that she's expecting her second child with fiancé Jason Sudeikis last week via an adorable snap of her pregnant tummy, was spotted walking the beaches of Maui during a family getaway on Friday, and her barely-there baby bump was on full display.

For their day at the beach, Wilde wore a Solid & Striped black two-piece bikini. She accessorized the simple suit with a delicate necklace, oversize black sunglasses, and a striped cover-up, which she carried in her hand. Earlier in the trip, Wilde wore the same bikini underneath a pair of jean short overalls, clearly proving just how versatile the classic two-piece is.

We can't wait to see what Wilde wears next!