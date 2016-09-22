Olivia Wilde Wows Dressing Her Baby Bump in a Long-Sleeve Red Valentino Maxi
It's been five months since Olivia Wilde announced that she's expecting her second child with Jason Sudeikis via Instagram, and the glowing mom-to-be put her burgeoning baby bump front and center on Wednesday in an elegant Valentino number while honoring Martin Scorsese as he received an Entertainment Icon Award from the exclusive Friars Club.
The radiant 32-year-old actress was all smiles as she cradled her baby bump with one hand while walking the red carpet, and her flowing maternity gown was the picture of elegance. The mom-of-one stayed comfortable for the event in a stunning kaftan-style red cape dress from Valentino, which featured a high neckline, long sleeves, flattering layers, pleated fabric, and a sexy hint of black tulle underneath the skirt.
The brunette beauty opted to put the focus on her lit-from-within complexion with side parted sleek strands, a gold boxy clutch, and navy ankle wrap platform heels for an award-worthy red carpet look.
We're loving this glam look on the expectant star.