JustLikeMyMother: How Olivia Wilde and More Stars Are Paying Homage to Mom

Considering all the things mom has done for us and the many lessons we've been tought, it should always be Mother's Day, but in honor of the official holiday, Avon wants to get the most important woman in your life trending in a serious way—and Olivia Wilde is kicking things off! In a submission for Avon's #JustLikeMyMother campaign, the star shared a photo with her adorable son, as well as a touching story on the influence of her own mother. "My mom is one of the most fearless women I know. She is the reason I grew up thinking it was actually possible to achieve my own dreams," she says. "I feel lucky to share her genes, and I hope to have some of her courage (not to mention, energy)." Ambition is clearly in Wilde's DNA, and inspired by her mother, she hopes to expand on her already impressive resume. "I act, write, direct, and produce, but maybe I'll just the tracks one day too, and finally become the break-dancing, opera-singing chef I've always secretly felt I was meant to be."

Stars like Fergie and Megan Fox are also posting their personal stories, and you can get in on the fun, too! Starting right now and running through this weekend, Avon wants you to share photos of your mother, grandmother, aunt, and any of the influential women in your life to your Instagram. Simply find a great shot of mom from your collection--#tbt and current photos alike--then tell everyone why she is so influential and tag the picture with #JustLikeMyMother. We're sure she'll appreciate the love from her fans online and in real life! Head over to beautyforapurpose.avon.com now to read each of the stories, and start browsing through your phone's photo library for a photo to post now!

