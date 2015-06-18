Leather in the Summer? Olivia Palermo Is Onboard

Considering how closely we follow Olivia Palermo’s spot-on style, we know that while the multi-hyphenate star has an innate ability to transition in and out of prints and oversized layers—yet her favorite fashion choice proves to be wearing all black. Yesterday, Palermo headed to New York’s newly opened Seaport Studios in Manhattan to fête the retail destination’s opening. And while other fashion darlings such as Scott Studenberg and John Targon of Baja East, and jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher were in attendance, it was Palermo who stole the proverbial show.

Sure, her look was sleek from afar, but up close, the beauty revealed a downtown mix of black leather overalls paired with a ruffled off-the-shoulder top and a heavy gold chain necklace. Overalls can often hit all the wrong spots—too saggy in the front, and perhaps too short at the ankles—but Palermo’s number was perfectly fitted. She let the overalls have their own moment by opting for understated accessories like black pointed-toe pumps, just a few gold Monica Vinader cuffs (monicavinader.com for similar styles), and a small black Hayward minaudière (haywardluxury.com for similar styles). And if Taylor Swift’s recent dive into the world of harnesses suggests anything, it’s that leather straps are making a huge summer 2015 statement. Buckle up, ladies.

