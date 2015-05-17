How Olivia Palermo Stays Looking Chic in 100-Degree Weather

Come hail or snow, Olivia Palermo always has her street style game on lock. With the mercury only rising from here, though, we caught up with the star, during the launch of her collection with Ciate, to hear her secret for looking chic in super-hot weather. Her strategy? Plan ahead, and opt for lightweight textures. "I think every day is different, and you have to figure out your schedule, mood, and obviously adjust appropriately for your environment," she says. "Taking all of that into consideration with New York's heat ahead of us, it's all about playing with fabrics."

Wise words we've taken to heart. We recommend seeking out colors on the lighter end of the rainbow, which absorb less heat and light from the sun, and don't knock your layering habits just yet—thinner fabrics like linen and cotton allow some airflow to keep your look breezy. "My favorite in the summer is chiffon," Palermo adds. "It's very breathable, it's very elegant, and it's easy to pack!"

