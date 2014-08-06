Olivia Palermo Walks Her Dog in Head-to-Toe White

What does Olivia Palermo wear to walk her dog? All white! The sartorial maven hit the streets of New York City yesterday with her pooch Mr. Butler, and her ensemble did not disappoint. For the outing, Palermo donned a breezy white boatneck top tucked into a decoratively seamed white skirt topped off with a matching belt. She masterfully accessorized her look with translucent Westward Leaning sunglasses, an intricate pair of Aquazzura lace-up heels, a gold timepiece, and her sparkling engagement ring.

The socialite looked incredible in her snow-hued look; she added a pop of color with a coat of red nail polish and pulled her hair back into her signature center-parted low ponytail. While her choice of clothing color may not be the most practical, we have to admit that we love it anyway. Palermo's well-heeled dog-walking outfit proves once again that her style never falters, even during a leisurely stroll with her pet.

