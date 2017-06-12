Olivia Palermo Wore the Chicest Look to Visit Her Own Pop-Up Store Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print TK Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com Count on Olivia Palermo to once again show us how it's done—and by "it," we mean fashion. The style icon wore a colorblock coat over an electric blue sweater with a matching choker detail teamed with leather skinnies and Dior slingback flats. This chic ensemble wasn't for any regular ol' New York City outing, mind you. As a Banana Republic Style Ambassador, Palermo visited her pop-up store at the Banana Republic SoHo location to get a peek at her to-be-released Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo capsule collection, hitting stores this September. VIDEO: Olivia Palermo Reveals Her Favorite Movie While the first look from the design collaboration—a gorgeous cayenne-hued satin dress Palermo wore herself on the red carpet—is unfortunately sold out online, you can still get your hands on the gown in the Banana Republic SoHo store, or as part of the full collection launching this September. Autumn just can't come fast enough.

