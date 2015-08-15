How to Snag Olivia Palermo's Glamourous Vacation Style

Thanks to Instagram and envy-inducing photos posted by your favorite celebrities, it is easier than ever to imagine the lifestyles of the rich and the famous. Between perfect selfies and behind the scenes shots from their latest projects, stars love giving us a glimpse into their unreal vacations. While you might not get the private plane or luxury accommodations, you can attain one thing from their trips: their wardrobes.
Olivia Palermo always gets it right. Whether she's front row at fashion week or simply walking her dog, we keep close tabs on what she wears with hopes to glean pointers for our own wardrobes. On vacation, Palermo continues her style streak with easy all-white ensembles, classic accessories and a touch of glamour. We scoured her feed to round up tips for looking effortlessly chic on your next escape.
1. Exude elegance in a one-piece and woven hat.
2. Choose a jumpsuit for the perfect travel attire.
3. Fly in style with monogrammed accessories.
4. Look posh at sea in an off-the-shoulder cover up.
5. Welcome unexpected color combos, like neon pink and teal.
6. Pack a sarong to wear multiple ways throughout your trip.
7. Embrace the scuba suit for an unexpected pool day look.
8. Bask in the sun in Wayfarer shades.
9. Layer up in an oversized sweater when the sun goes down.
10. Off the shore, style a beach bag with your everyday ensembles.
Get Olivia's look with our picks, below!
Shop the Pieces: 1. Westward Leaning x Olivia Palermo sunglasses, $210; westwardleaning.com. 2. Eric Javits hat, $295; bergdorfgoodman.com. 3. Pixie Market dress, $49; pixiemarket.com. 4. Lisa Marie Fernandez swimsuit, $395; matchesfashion.com. 5. A.L.C. jumpsuit, $469; modaoperandi.com. 6. Emilio Pucci sarong, $490; stylebop.com. 7. Eileen Fisher tote, $89; eileenfisher.com. 8. SchoShoes customizable loafers, $425; avenue32.com.