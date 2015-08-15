How to Snag Olivia Palermo's Glamourous Vacation Style

Olivia Palermo always gets it right. Whether she's front row at fashion week or simply walking her dog, we keep close tabs on what she wears with hopes to glean pointers for our own wardrobes. On vacation, Palermo continues her style streak with easy all-white ensembles, classic accessories and a touch of glamour. We scoured her feed to round up tips for looking effortlessly chic on your next escape.

1. Exude elegance in a one-piece and woven hat.

A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Jul 27, 2015 at 6:28am PDT

2. Choose a jumpsuit for the perfect travel attire.

A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Jul 24, 2015 at 1:58pm PDT

3. Fly in style with monogrammed accessories.

A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Jul 17, 2015 at 3:55am PDT

4. Look posh at sea in an off-the-shoulder cover up.

A photo posted by Johannes Huebl (@johanneshuebl) on Jul 16, 2015 at 6:26am PDT

5. Welcome unexpected color combos, like neon pink and teal.

A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Oct 28, 2013 at 3:10pm PDT

6. Pack a sarong to wear multiple ways throughout your trip.

A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Jan 7, 2014 at 12:19pm PST

7. Embrace the scuba suit for an unexpected pool day look.

A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Aug 8, 2013 at 9:33am PDT

8. Bask in the sun in Wayfarer shades.

A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Jan 12, 2014 at 3:51pm PST

9. Layer up in an oversized sweater when the sun goes down.

A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Aug 7, 2014 at 7:36pm PDT

10. Off the shore, style a beach bag with your everyday ensembles.

A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Aug 1, 2014 at 9:33am PDT

Get Olivia's look with our picks, below!

Courtesy

Shop the Pieces: 1. Westward Leaning x Olivia Palermo sunglasses, $210; westwardleaning.com. 2. Eric Javits hat, $295; bergdorfgoodman.com. 3. Pixie Market dress, $49; pixiemarket.com. 4. Lisa Marie Fernandez swimsuit, $395; matchesfashion.com. 5. A.L.C. jumpsuit, $469; modaoperandi.com. 6. Emilio Pucci sarong, $490; stylebop.com. 7. Eileen Fisher tote, $89; eileenfisher.com. 8. SchoShoes customizable loafers, $425; avenue32.com.

