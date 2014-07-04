Olivia Palermo Shares Her Newlywed Decorating Tips

Image zoom Courtesy Photo

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the perfectly decorated apartment, of course. Olivia Palermo, who said "I do" to longtime boyfriend Johannes Huebl last weekend, may be in the throes of newlywed bliss, but that doesn't mean she's slowing down. The new Mrs. Huebl has teamed up with Shutterfly to prove that her good taste doesn't end with her closet door—she's got a knack for interior design too!

If you've been wondering what Palermo's newlywed nest looks like, you're in luck: She dished about her decorating tips for couples who have just moved in together. According to her, the key is to make sure the home isn't too masculine or too feminine and that it is a representation of both of you. Palermo turns to flowers to make her home inviting and candles to make it cozy. "Incorporate scents like orange blossom and jasmine, which can play off the fresh flower smell in each room, but aren't overly feminine," the fashion maven and creative director of oliviapalermo.com tells Shutterfly.

Image zoom Courtesy Photo

To incorporate both of your personalities into the room, Palermo likes coffee table books (which she notes you can personalize even more by creating custom photo books on Shutterfly. To further define the space, use knickknacks and other unique objects that the two of you have found throughout the years to decorate every space in the room, including shelves and tables.

Last but not least is a photo wall of black and white images. "Print a variety of shots in different shapes and sizes—family photos, landscape shots, architectural imagery—and frame them with simple, complimentary frames," Palermo says.

See all of Palermo's decorating tips plus more images of the home she designed for a new couple on Shutterfly and check out our style tribute to her and Huebl!