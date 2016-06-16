Olivia Palermo has scored major points in the style department with her minimalist approach to both on-the-go and red carpet dressing, but on Wednesday the multi-hyphenate star took a rare more-is-more turn when she hit the streets of New York in a look worthy of conversation.

As she took a stroll on the city's Upper East Side, the former reality TV star paid no mind to the balmy weather in black leather pants that she paired with a chiffon black floral blouse with sheer detailing under a nearly floor-length duster. Palermo rocked embroidered black loafers with the outfit and threw on oversize sunglasses with a gold-face watch. As for her handbag, she professed her love for all things Fendi by sporting a geometric piece with a multi-colored, optional shoulder-strap feature and a large fluffy keychain, to boot.