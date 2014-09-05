Olivia Palermo Reveals Her Fashion Week Essentials and Go-To Nail Polish Shade

New York Fashion Week is officially in full swing, but Olivia Palermo (in Desigual) doesn’t seem daunted by the busy week (and in her case month) ahead.

Fresh off a plane from Australia, the style star took a mini break from her already hectic schedule for a much-needed manicure at the Coca-Cola x OPI event held at the Aloft Hotel in Brooklyn yesterday. “I’m telling you, the one thing that makes me happier than anything is an amazing manicure,” Palermo told InStyle.com. “I really find getting a manicure a real luxury because not every place in the world has manicures like New York.”

Sticking to her go-to hue, Palermo chose the Coca-Cola Red shade from collection. “I always wear red. Sometimes I change it up, but at the end of the day I go back to my reds. That’s one thing I can’t really steer away from.”

With her fashion week mani covered, we had to know what else gets her through the whirlwind week. “My Mophie Charger, a car charger as backup, sunglasses, and that’s really all I need. Now that there’s Uber, you can be a little bit lighter with the handbag," she joked. There's no doubt that Palermo is a complete fashion week pro, and while many may be daunted by a schedule jam-packed with presentations, appointments, shows, and parties, Palermo was completely serene as she reflected on the craziness to come.

“I think that everyone at the end of the day we should all realize how fortunate and lucky we are to be in this industry,” Palermo tells InStyle.com. “So as stressful as it can be going from shows to appointments, we’re all very fortunate.” Agreed!

For more, see Olivia Palermo’s 56 best looks ever in our gallery.