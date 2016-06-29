You'd think a woman with a closet as expansive as Olivia Palermo 's might have no desire to wear the same piece more than once, but sometime an item's so good it deserves a repeat.

On Monday in New York, the 30-year-old street-style favorite was photographed kicking off her week with black leather overalls, a wardrobe item that's a far cry from what most of us would select for a balmy walk across the big city. Despite temperatures that reached the 80s, Palermo managed not to break a sweat in the one-piece and paired it with an over-the-shoulder duster (who says you can't layer in the summer?), fold over, pointed-toe booties, and an ultra luxurious crocodile Hermès Birkin.