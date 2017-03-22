Piaget Puts Johannes Huebl's Instagram Husband Skills to the Test

It girl and all-around stunner Olivia Palermo stars in Piaget Possession's newest jewelry collection, in an ad campaign shot by her equally stunning husband, Johannes Huebl.

For the first time, the collection will feature six vibrant colored stones, and will be sold on Net-a-Porter.com, marking Piaget's first foray into online retail through a global, luxury site. Palermo, obviously, looks gorgeous in her shoot, modeling the latest delicate and colorful bracelets and bangles, pendants and necklaces, rings, and more from Piaget Possession.

Watch the video above for a behind-the-scenes look at the husband-wife photoshoot, and below, some gorgeous shots of Palermo, taken by Huebl from the collection.

RELATED: These Are the Jeans Style Star Olivia Palermo Swears By

Courtesy of Piaget

Courtesy of Piaget

Courtesy of Piaget

Courtesy of Piaget

Courtesy of Piaget