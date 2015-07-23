Olivia Palermo Goes Back to Basics in this Stunning Nude Look

It’s the sheer tulle Valentino couture gowns and mixed print matching sets that regularly turn our attention to Olivia Palermo’s always camera-ready style. The photographer-favorite has repeatedly proven to have a knack for flawlessly executing complicated trends, but it’s her return to the basics this week that we’re celebrating. Unlike Kourtney Kardashian’s suede ensemble and Katie Holmes’s leather culottes—both looked chic, nonetheless—Palermo was a stalwart supporter of breezy, summer-appropriate fabrics and color palettes while walking her dog in the neutral-toned look above. Perfect for a sticky, humid day, her loose-fitting cream blouse tucked nicely into her slit blush skirt and was complemented with a brown leather belt that highlighted her waistline. As usual, Palermo's accessories spoke for themselves. Rounded mirrored sunglasses added a touch of city-slicking edge while her snakeskin flats were the shoes du jour.

